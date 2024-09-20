Gun violence

Man shot multiple times, killed near West Philadelphia home

Kahleem Mitchell was shot multiple times and killed near his Webster Street home on Sept. 19, 2024, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

Police search for clues after a deadly shooting.
SkyForce10

A man died after being shot several times in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

Police could be seen marking evidence near Webster and South 52nd streets following that shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

A 48-year-old man -- later identified as Webster Street's Kahleem Mitchell -- arrived at a nearby hospital a short time later suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Doctors pronounced him dead just after 9:45 p.m.

Investigators said they found evidence that at least 35 shots were fired from two separate guns. however, they didn't immediately recover any firearms believed to be used in Mitchell's killing.

According to Philadelphia Police data, so far this year at least 189 people have been killed in the city – down about 40% compared to this time last year.

A $20,000 reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered in the case, as happens in all homicides in Philadelphia. Anyone with info is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

