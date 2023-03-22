Man Shot to Death in Running Car. Police Say Shooter May Have Been Sitting Next to Him

A man was found shot to death inside a running car in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Fire Department paramedics responded to Cecil Street, near Chestnut Street, around 10:30 p.m. to find the unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a Chrysler 200 sedan shot at least twice in the head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the man -- who was in his late 20s -- dead on the scene and alerted police to investigate.

"Clearly he was shot in the right side of his head two times while sitting in the driver's seat," Small said.

Investigators found a two bullet casings on the scene -- one in the passenger seat of the car and the other just outside the passenger side door, Small said. The car is registered to the dead man.

"It appears that the shooter may have been inside the vehicle, inside the front passenger seat, when two shots were fired," Small said.

Police didn't know a motive for the shooting, nor did they know any details about the killer.

The Deadly Toll of Gun Violence

Deadly gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia. Entering Wednesday, at least 98 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 10% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record.