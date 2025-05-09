1 dead, 1 hurt in house fire in West Philadelphia

A person was killed while another person was injured in a house fire in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 200 block of North Ruby Street shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a two-story rowhome heavily engulfed in flames. Officials said they placed the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital. Another person was found dead inside the home, however. Officials have not yet revealed that person’s identity. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death while the Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.