Man killed by fire that trapped people inside a home in West Oak Lane, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Fire crews on scene of a deadly fire in West Oak Lane
A man is dead after a fire tore through a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to officials.

Police responded to the scene after people were reportedly trapped inside the home located on the 6700 block of North 18th Street around 6 p.m., officials said.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the living room, police said. The man died around 6:10 p.m. at the scene.

Fire officials are investigating. No word yet on what started the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

