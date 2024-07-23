West Chester police searching for five teens who trespassed, vandalized railroad property

The West Chester Borough Police Department is looking for five believed to be teenage males who vandalized and trespassed at a railroad property.

On Saturday, July 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the West Chester Railroad said five males entered their Adams Street Yard in West Chester.

According to officials, the trespassers spent around 20 minutes climbing on all the locomotives and trying to see if any of the doors were unlocked. They discharged two of four fire extinguishers while they were there.

Security cameras caught them in the act and the West Chester Railroad released images and video.

In the videos the railroad property shared you can see that all five individuals have on the same uniform consisting of a white t-shirt with some type of logo on the front and light blue shorts.

Also seen in the one of the videos is one of the boys discharging a fire extinguisher.

The railroad property contacted the West Chester Borough police who are working to identify the individuals.

“Trespassing on railroad property is not only illegal, it can be extremely dangerous and lead to injury or death,” the railroad property said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.