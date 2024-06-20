Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor on cross-country flight

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor while she was sleeping on a flight back in 2022, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced.

Edward Decker, 46, of West Chester, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

Court documents said on July 29, 2022, while on board an American Airlines flight from San Diego, California to Philadelphia, Decker intentionally touched the thigh and breast of a minor while she was sleeping.

The minor woke up from her sleep on this overnight flight to find Decker, who was seated in her row, with his hands and face under her clothes and on her body, according to court documents.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

“The facts of this case are incredibly disturbing — a parent’s nightmare, really,” said Romero. “Not only should people feel safe putting their kids on a plane to get from Point A to Point B, everyone should feel free to close their eyes mid-flight without fearing a seatmate’s intentions. We and the FBI will continue to crack down on these crimes aboard aircraft, to support and ensure justice for the victims.”

Officials said sentencing is set for September and Decker faces a maximum possible sentence of three years imprisonment.

"This guilty plea demonstrates that those who commit sexual assault aboard aircrafts will be held responsible," Special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia Wayne A. Jacobs said in a press release. "While our office will continue to aggressively pursue offenders, we encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings while in flight and to report incidents of abusive sexual contact to their flight crew and the FBI.”