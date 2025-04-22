West Chester ‘demon in the house' gets decades in prison for raping children

A West Chester man -- who called himself the "demon in the house" during the course of his crimes -- has been sentenced to serve between 59-and-a-half to 119 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing multiple children over the course of five years.

According to law enforcement officials in Chester County, Sean Crawford, 46, of West Chester, has been sentenced to the lengthy prison sentence after he was convicted following an eight-day trial in May of last year on charges that claimed he sexually assaulted and physically threatened several underage victims.

One of the victims, court documents noted, was just 9-years-old when the abuse began.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

"The Defendant sexually assaulted multiple child victims and physically threatened the victims in order to prevent them from seeking help," said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe in a statement. "Thanks to the bravery of the victims, he will now serve the rest of his life in prison.”

Along with the children involved in these assaults, court documents noted that an intimate partner was also a victim of Crawford's attacks, as well.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Law enforcement officials noted that testimony at trial revealed that Crawford raped, beat and choked victims that were under his care.

Court documents also said that Crawford called himself a "demon in the house," during the years the abuse occurred.

As a means of punishment, Crawford locked several of his victims in a small closet and he threatened the lives of his victims if they spoke out about the abuse, court documents showed.

Crawford has been held in the Chester County Prison since May of last year after being unable to post bail.