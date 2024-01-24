Nearly two dozen Wendy's restaurants are being fined for violating child labor laws in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

The operator of 21 Wendy's locations, GCWen Management, is facing 766 violations at restaurants in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties in 2023.

Léelo en español aquí

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance opened an investigation into the Wendy's locations in Pennsylvania after a tip about injuries of working children.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The management company will need to pay $300,000 in fines for violating the labor laws, L&I said. Everything from not giving underaged workers adequate breaks to the number of hours employees were scheduled to work in a given week.

Child labor law violations include

432 violations of failure to provide breaks that included 81 children.

18 violations of not securing a work permit to hire a child that included 19 children.

98 violations of failure to announce employment or employment change to the child's school that involved 98 children.

10 violations of not receiving permission from the child's parents that involved 10 children.

208 violations of excessive hours worked in a given week that involved 34 children.

Wendy's locations fined

3020 Veterans Highway in Bristol

201 Second Avenue in Collegeville

1013 West Ridge Pike in Conshohocken

400 North Main Street in Doylestown

1710 Limekiln Pike in Dresher

186 Eagleview Boulevard in Exton

1260 Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield

415 Easton Road in Horsham

600 South Broad Street in Lansdale

1758 Allentown Road in Lansdale

1011 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville

227 Plaza Boulevard in Morrisville

590 South Trooper Road in Norristown

2815 Dekalb Pike in Norristown

1540 Egypt Road in Phoenixville

1075 Township Line Road in Phoenixville

306 South Henderson Road in King of Prussia

Building 59 North West End Boulevard in Quakertown

70 Buckwater Road, Suite 1050 in Royersford

752 Route 113 in Souderton

3413 Horizon Boulevard in Trevose

The GCWen management team members at all of these Wendy's locations are now required to participate in training provided by L&I as part of the settlement agreement.

The fines collected from GCWen will be distributed to Pennsylvania's General Fund, L&I said in a statement.

Wendy's and GCWen Management have not returned NBC10's request for comment.