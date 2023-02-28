Wells Fargo Closes 3 Branches in the Philadelphia Area, Plans to Shutter 3 More

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed three Philadelphia-area bank branches and filed to close three more, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

According to filings this month with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), formally closed locations at 6611 Castor Ave. in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia, 8527 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill and 2740 W. Ridge Pike in Trooper.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the bank filed to close all three in November.

In addition, Wells Fargo filed to close branches at the following locations:

612 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill

99 N. Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield, New Jersey

2400 Chichester Ave. in Boothwyn

The Philadelphia region's second largest bank by deposits has shuttered 16% of its Philadelphia-area branch footprint since the start of the pandemic in 2020. It closed six branches last year in Drexel Hill, West Chester, Langhorne, Sharon Hill, Jenkintown and Ardmore.

