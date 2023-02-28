Business

Wells Fargo Closes 3 Branches in the Philadelphia Area, Plans to Shutter 3 More

The bank has closed branches in Northeast Philly, Chestnut Hill and Trooper

By Jeff Blumenthal – Philadelphia Business Journal

Wells-Fargo-Generic
NBC10.com

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed three Philadelphia-area bank branches and filed to close three more, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

According to filings this month with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), formally closed locations at 6611 Castor Ave. in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia, 8527 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill and 2740 W. Ridge Pike in Trooper.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the bank filed to close all three in November.

In addition, Wells Fargo filed to close branches at the following locations:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
  • 612 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill
  • 99 N. Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield, New Jersey
  • 2400 Chichester Ave. in Boothwyn

The Philadelphia region's second largest bank by deposits has shuttered 16% of its Philadelphia-area branch footprint since the start of the pandemic in 2020. It closed six branches last year in Drexel Hill, West Chester, Langhorne, Sharon Hill, Jenkintown and Ardmore.

Head over to PBJ.com to read more about these branch closings.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

food insecurity 1 hour ago

Pandemic-Era Food Stamp Benefits Are About to End. Strained Food Banks Are Bracing for Spike in Need

Business 22 mins ago

With 13,500 New Housing Units Planned, Center City District Says There's ‘No Reason for Pessimism'

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us