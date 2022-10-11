Wells Fargo Center Unveils $50M Club Level Overhaul as Arena Transformation Continues

Comcast Spectacor's $350 million Wells Fargo Center "transformation" project hit another milestone with the completion of its club level renovations featuring a variety of bars, restaurants, new seating options — and life-sized holograms, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.
The $50 million club level improvements were unveiled to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers' home opener Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.
"We feel like it's a new arena," said Valerie Camillo, CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment, noting the club level is the last of the "fan-facing" areas of the 26-year-old South Philadelphia arena to get a facelift. "We think this puts us on par with any arena anywhere in the country."
The arena overhaul started in 2016. Previous improvements include the installation of a Kinetic 4K scoreboard system, a renovated mezzanine level and expanded concourse, balcony level suites and a $11 million HVAC system.
The project will be completed next year when improvements are made to the outside of the building, locker rooms and other event-level areas, Camillo said.
Read more about the Wells Fargo Center improvements at PBJ.com.
