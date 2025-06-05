It's official. The sign was removed.

Crews were seen at (what was previously called) the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, June 5 taking down the sign as the arena prepares to be renamed to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The naming rights of the venue will change at the start of September, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced back in May.

The new deal runs through the 2030-31 seasons for the Flyers and the Sixers.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The home of the two teams, as well as various other sporting events and concerts, has been named the Wells Fargo Center since 2010. The naming rights were set to expire after the 2024-25 seasons.

After completing a $400 million, multi-year transformation project, the arena was recognized as a top-10 venue in 2024 by Front Office Sports.

The images below are courtesy of Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment: