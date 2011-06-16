Welcome America to Philly!

Where can you get eleven days of festivals, live music, fireworks, and food...Right here!

Wawa Welcome America Philadelphia is the 4th of July celebration that is 11 days long.

This year you can expect more great food, live entertainment, and fun. Besides Philly being America's birthplace, this is the only place you can see the largest free concert on the 4th of July.



Check out the line up:



Friday, June 24: Hold on to your taste buds.Taste of Philadelphia at Penn's Landing kicks off the celebration. You could sample all the delectable food from your favorite dining spots. After your belly is full enjoy the sounds of jazz musician Gerald Veasley.

Saturday, June 25: The tasting continues as more jazz musicians take the stage and spectacular fireworks will take the sky.



Sunday, June 26: The Taste of Philadelphia raps up with local gospel choirs giving outstanding performances.



Monday June 27: Learn a little history at Franklin Square during story telling time. The book reading starts at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Wawa Dairy Exhibit will be on display. The first 20 children will receive a free book. Later that night, grab your fuzzy friend for a night on the town. Enjoy a screening of the "Best in Show" at the Piazza at Schmidt’s.Pets must on a leash.

Tuesday, June 28: Continue to expand your mind and learn about the arts at the Dell Music Center starting at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later that evening enjoy the screening of the 2009 remake of "Fame" at Dell Music Center.

Wednesday June 29: It's Hoagie Day! Join Mayor Nutter, Wawa staff, police officers and firefighters at Independence Mall 6th and Market street as they celebrate Hoagie Day. Wawa will be serving a 4.5-ton hoagie salute to soldiers and local heroes in the community.

You think that is a-lot check out the full line up...the best has yet to come!