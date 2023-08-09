If you're out on the roads in Delaware this week, keep your eye out for a massive rolling hot dog.

The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is passing through the Philadelphia region.

The 14,000-pound Frankmobile is calling Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware home as it makes appearances at different events in the first state.

Among the events, the Frankmobile, formerly known as the Weinermobile, will be in Frederica for the Stars & Stripes Festival this Saturday, August 12.

After the festival, the Frankmobile will be moving on to Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, for the Fresh Grocer Grand Opening in September.

The hot dog-shaped vehicle was renamed back in May as Oscar Mayer debuted their new recipe for the 100% Beef Franks product.

The very long vehicle first hit the road in 1936.

Everywhere the Frankmobile rolls, it generates a lot of smiles and the young drivers (called Frankfurters) love sharing their favorite hot dog-related puns.

"My puns are pretty cheesy but people really relish them. My favorite one has to be everyone always wants to know, 'do you sleep in the wiener?' And we say 'no it's a wieniebego,'" Frankfurter Jimmy Creamer told NBC10.

The vehicle is pretty sporty. Some may say it's like a Lamborwienie.