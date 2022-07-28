A woman wound up shot after an argument at a Philadelphia wedding reception spilled outside Wednesday night.

Two women got into an argument and fight at the reception inside a venue along Macalester Street, near East Hunting Park Avenue, in the Feltonville neighborhood around 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The fight then spilled outside.

Once outside, a woman with a license to carry a firearm, said she felt fearful as a mob of people came toward her and fired her gun, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.

A 26-year-old woman was struck. The injured woman walked to a nearby police facility with a gunshot wound to her thigh, police said. She was taken to the hospital where doctors listed her in stable condition.

The shooter went to the 35th District police station where she told investigators her side of the story, Walker said.

Police didn't reveal the identities of any of the women involved in the fight or shooting.

Alcohol could have played a role in the incident, Walker said.

Walker said the shooting could have been a case of self defense and that police weren't looking for any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.