Weather Education Day Returns to Citizens Bank Park

Weather Education Day was back in full force at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, May 19. After having a virtual Weather Education Week online the past two years due to the pandemic, the popular event finally returned to the ballpark in person. NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, in partnership with the Phillies and the Franklin Institute, teamed up to provide an exciting day of weather experiments and educational activities for the nearly 8,000 elementary and middle school students from all over the Greater Philadelphia region.

Glenn's Final Weather Education Day

NBC10 First Alert Meteorologists Bill Henley, Krystal Klei, Steve Sosna, and Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz, as well as Telemundo62 weather anchors Janet Bolivar and Brian Mendoza, were on the field to teach local students how the weather impacts baseball. It was an extra special Weather Education Day for Glenn since he will be retiring from NBC10 after 27 years with the station.

The stations’ weather team took questions from students in the stands such as, “How do you become a meteorologist?” and “How can you tell when it’s going to rain?” They also conducted numerous weather experiments right on the field. For example, Krystal and Brian performed an experiment that kids could do at home to understand how fronts work by dyeing a tub of hot water red and a tub of cold-water blue. Once combined, the two colors separated while the red water rose to the top and the blue water sunk to the bottom. Another crowd-pleasing experiment was performed by Glenn where he used liquid nitrogen and warm water to create a cloud.

Phillies’ outfielder Kyle Schwarber made an appearance as well to talk with the kids about baseball and how he made it to the major leagues. Schwarber explained to the students that you must get good grades and put school first so that you can begin by getting into a good college. He then hyped up the crowd even more by hitting a few balls off a tee into the outfield.

Another highlight of Weather Education Day at the ballpark was having the “NBC10/Telemundo62 Weather Wall” return to the concourse as well. The activity features a green screen complete with lights and a production camera where kids can take a stab at playing meteorologist in front of the Weather Wall. Krystal Klei and Steve Sosna were on-hand to help the kids show them how it’s done!