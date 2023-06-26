‘We don't know what you want': NJ police search for adult diaper dumper

Who is dumping adult diapers and urine pads on a South Jersey community?

That's the question Greenwich Township, New Jersey, police asked in a Facebook post over the weekend titled: "To you, Adult Diaper, Urine Pad, Illegal Dumper."

The police department said in a statement on their post: "Over the past week, trashbags filled with adult diapers and urine pads were illegally dumped and littered on the roadway of our town and others... Be on the look out! If you believe that you have information relating to this case, please contact us or our dispatch at anytime. Thank you!"

The department also sent a message to the suspect using a famous line performed by actor Liam Neeson in the 2008 movie "Taken:"

"We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want. But what we do have are a very particular set of skills, skills we have acquired over a very long career, skills that make us a nightmare for people like you. If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you."

In the meantime, residents in Gibbstown should be on the lookout for the stinky dumper.