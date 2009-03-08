WCAU/NBC10 Statement on DTV Transition Delay

On February 4, 2009, Congress approved a bill delaying the digital television transition from February 17 to June 12, 2009.



The bill gives each station the option to terminate analog operations and broadcast solely in digital before June 12, and some stations in our market may choose that option.



To give our viewers more time to prepare for the digital transition, however, Station WCAU plans to continue broadcasting in analog until the June 12 deadline, barring unforeseen circumstances.



Please visit the DTV transition section of our website at nbcphiladelphia.com/station/nbc10/Get_the_Picture.html for more information about the switch to digital and what you need to do to be prepared.