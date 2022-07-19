Wawa

Wawa Teams With Jersey Shore Brewer for 1st-of-Its-Kind Hard Peach Iced Tea

Wawa is partnering with Cape May Brewing Company for "Shore Tea" hard iced tea

By Kaamil Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cheers to Wawa! A new brew from the Jersey Shore is coming to Philadelphia region convenience store icon.

Cape May Brewing Company announced in a news release Monday they are partnering with Wawa for a new brew, "Shore Tea."

Beginning July 25 "Shore Tea," a 4.5% peach hard tea using the ingredients in Wawa's Peach Iced Tea, will be available at various retailers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. 🍑

Cape May Brewing says the hard tea is "perfect for those sweltering summer days down the shore."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some customers can get an early taste of the brew with limited quantities being sold at 15 Wawa beer stores in Pennsylvania starting July 21.

The hard tea will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.99.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jul 15

Dangerous Heat Wave Descending on Philly Region

Delaware 3 hours ago

Arson at Del. Target Was ‘Diversion to Steal a Cart Full of Merchandise,' Police Say

Wawa and the brewing company will celebrate with a launch party at the Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room July 23. The party will include live music, a "tea shirt" (get it?) giveaway and Wawa snacks.

This is the brewing company's first hard tea. The Jersey Shore company is known for its beers, hard seltzers and hard lemonade that come in colorful cans.

This article tagged under:

WawaCape May Brewing Company
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us