Man Shot While Exiting Northeast Philly Wawa, Bullet Goes Through Store

A man was shot as argument inside a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa store spilled into a vestibule early Friday. And, one of the bullets went through the store.

Philadelphia police officers and medics rushed to the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue in the Torresdale neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. to find a man in his 30s with a graze wound to his abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was being treated in stable condition, Small said.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting victim got into an argument with another man inside and was leaving the store when he was shot, Small said.

People inside the store told investigators that "someone, possibly the shooter, was holding one of the outside doors open and our victim was in the vestibule between two doors," Small said.

The man was shot in the small area between the exterior and interior doors, Small said.

Bullet holes could be seen in an interior glass door near the back of the store. One of the bullets struck a wooden trash can near the front of the store

"One of the bullets went completely from the back door to where the trash can is and that's right by the front door of this Wawa," Small said.

Luckily, none of the employees or customers inside the Wawa were struck by the stray gunfire, Small said.

Investigators found at least two bullet casings on the sidewalk just outside the store, Small said.

The man who was shot was also carrying a gun that he has a license to carry, but appeared to never get a chance to pull the gun.

Police reviewed several surveillance camera angles as they searched for further clues. They didn't immediately reveal details about the shooter.

It wasn't clear if the shooter and shooting victim knew each other or came to the store together.

This shooting was one of several around the city overnight. Small said the amount of gun violence is "unusual" compared to recent days.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.