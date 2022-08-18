‘Hoagie-Wrapped' Train to Make 1st Trip on Extension of SEPTA Line to Wawa Station

What to Know Wawa and SEPTA will celebrate the opening of the new Wawa Station on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021.

A "hoagie-wrapped" train will mark the extension of the Media/Elwyn line to the new station.

The Regional Rail line known as the Media/Elwyn Line will now be known as the Media/Wawa Line. Service on the newly-minted Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line starts on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

How is the opening of SEPTA's new Wawa Regional Rail station being celebrated? With a "hoagie" train, of course.

SEPTA and Wawa leadership will gather Thursday to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Wawa Station – the new final stop of the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line. The event takes place at 10 a.m. and will feature Wawa breakfast and history.

"Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a 'hoagie-wrapped' train will take an inaugural trip from Wawa to Elwyn," SEPTA said in a news release.

So how did two of southeastern Pennsylvania's biggest brands come together on this naming deal?

The new "Wawa Station" is being added to the end of the existing Media/Elwyn Line which previously terminated in Elwyn, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The new station - the first extension of a SEPTA Regional Rail line since 1985 -- will officially open to passengers on Sunday, Aug. 21. It is located about 3.5 miles west of the Elwyn station stop.

Wawa is paying $5.4 million to have the station name for the next 10 years, a SEPTA spokesperson told PBJ.com last month.

The new station has been under renovations since 2018. The station building is ADA-accessible and includes a 600-space parking lot. SEPTA bus routes 111 and 114 will connect at the station.

This is the fifth naming rights for a station sold by SEPTA in the last 10 years. The first was AT&T Station at the Sports Complex terminus of the Broad Street line. Since then, that station has been renamed for NRG Energy while the former Market East station in Center City is now Jefferson Station and the former University City Regional Rail station in West Philadelphia is now the Penn Medicine Station.

The new Wawa Station at 1490 W. Baltimore Pike is across from a recognizable Wawa Dairy facility that has been a big part of the convenience store chain's local ties for a century.

“Wawa is thrilled to partner with SEPTA to relaunch the Media/Wawa Line and provide our friends and neighbors a convenient way to travel from Wawa, Pennsylvania, to Center City Philadelphia and all stops in between,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said in the July statement. “Located across from the Wawa Dairy that has been bottling and distributing milk for more than 100 years and adjacent to our home office campus, this rail line has meant a lot to Wawa and to our founding family throughout the years. We cannot wait to celebrate its return and look forward to being a part of new history through this new station.”

Wawa is headquartered in Delaware County, with its name lending to a community in Middletown Township and Chester Heights Borough. The new station has a mailing address of Media.