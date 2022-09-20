Wawa hopes that a $5,000 reward helps Philadelphia police track down the gun-toting robber who struck two Northeast Philadelphia convenience store locations earlier this month.

On Monday, Wawa announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the armed robber who struck the 4510 Castor Ave. store in the Crescentville neighborhood on Sept. 8 and the 7001 Roosevelt Blvd. store in the Mayfair neighborhood on Sept. 11.

In the Sept. 8 robbery, a man armed with a handgun went into the store around 11 p.m. and demanded money before running off with $250, police said in a news release. During the Sept. 11 robbery, a gunman took about $200 from the store around 5 a.m.

Police estimated the robber to be in his early 50s, standing between 5-feet, 9-inches and 6-feet tall and weighing between 180 to 220 pounds. He is bald and wore a black shirt with an astronaut helmet on the front during one of the thefts.

"At Wawa, nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our associates and our customers," Wawa said in its news release. "Wawa will continue to do everything possible to partner with and support law enforcement in this investigation and in their ongoing efforts to protect our communities."

Should you spot the suspect, call 911 immediately, police said.

Wawa and police urged anyone with information to call or text 215-686-8477 or via email to TIPS@PhillyPolice.com.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.