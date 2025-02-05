Wawa celebrates Eagles with free coffee for customers on Super Bowl Sunday

Popular Philadelphia-based convenience store is looking to fire up Eagles fans with a caffeine boost this Sunday!

Wawa shared that in celebration of the Birds playing in the Super Bowl, the company will offer customers free hot coffee of any size until kickoff time at more than 500 locations across the Philadelphia region.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE,” Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile said in a news release. “We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!”

Don't fumble this opportunity; you have until 6:30 p.m. -- Kickoff time -- on Sunday to grab your freebie.

Visit www.wawa.com to find the nearest store to you.