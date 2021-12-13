What to Know Folks in several northwest Philadelphia neighborhoods experienced low to no water pressure due to a 30-inch water main break in Chestnut Hill.

"Customers in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, Roxborough, and surrounding areas may be impacted," Philadelphia Water Department spokesman Brian Rademaekers said.

"Impacted customers will experience low pressure," Rademaekers said. "However, as the break is isolated, pressure will be restored."

People in several northwest Philadelphia neighborhoods reported no or low water pressure Monday morning and at least one school was closed due to a 30-inch water main break in Chestnut Hill.

"The Philadelphia Water Department is responding to a break on a 30-inch water main near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane," PWD spokesman Brian Rademaekers said. "The break was detected shortly before 5 a.m."

SkyForce10 captured crews working in a wooded area off Springfield Avenue in Chestnut Hill and near Henry Avenue and Wises Mill Road in Upper Roxborough.

Residents in those neighborhoods reported having slow or no water pressure on social media.

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, which is near the water main break site, closed Monday.

No word yet on when water will be restored.

PWD has info on water main breaks on its website.

This story is developing and will be updated.