Water Main Break Sends Water Rushing Through Manayunk Streets

Emergency crews were responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The break happened on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, just one block off of Main Street, around 8 a.m.

SkyForce10 showed water rushing through several streets as temperatures in Philadelphia remained below freezing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews appeared to have the water main break under control shortly after 9 a.m.

The Philadelphia Water Dept. said any customers in the area who believe their water service or property is impacted should call (215) 685-6300 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.