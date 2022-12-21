MANAYUNK

Water Main Break Sends Water Rushing Through Manayunk Streets

By Christine Mattson

Emergency crews were responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The break happened on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, just one block off of Main Street, around 8 a.m.

SkyForce10 showed water rushing through several streets as temperatures in Philadelphia remained below freezing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews appeared to have the water main break under control shortly after 9 a.m.

The Philadelphia Water Dept. said any customers in the area who believe their water service or property is impacted should call (215) 685-6300 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

holidays 10 hours ago

Severe Storms Causing Travelers to Rethink Holiday Travel Plans

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MANAYUNKPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us