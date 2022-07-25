Léelo en español aquí.

Drivers slowly tried to get around a flooded section of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia after a water main break sent water gushing onto lanes of the busy roadway during the Monday morning commute.

The break happened before daybreak around where the Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. Route 1) crosses Goodnaw Street.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:15 a.m., you could see muddy water on the inner lanes of Route 1 and partially on the outer lanes as well. Water appeared to be flowing from a section under a median of the roadway.

Drivers in the outer lanes could be seen splashing as they drove past.

#BREAKING water main break on Roosevelt Blvd at Goodnaw St @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Z3JmWjrFmr — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) July 25, 2022

Even as water appeared to recede around 6:45 a.m., a muddy mess could be seen on the road. Cars were able to get by in the outer lanes again.

The best bet was likely to avoid the area entirely. Bustleton Road Avenue could be used as an alternate route, but expect a slower than normal drive.

Remember, if you are stuck behind the floodwater, don't drive through it as you could become stuck.