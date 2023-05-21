Water Main Break Impacts ‘Majority' of Plymouth Township

A break in a water main, along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township, caused many local homeowners to be without water on Sunday, officials said.

Officials at Aqua, the utility company that serves that community, the water main break occurred at 6:15 a.m.

Township officials, at about 9: 30 a.m., warned residents that there was a major break in a water main that was effecting the "majority of the township."

Sunday morning, crews closed Germantown Pike between Plymouth Road and Chemical Road in both directions as well as the off ramp from the PA Turnpike at Norristown.

By 1 p.m., the main had been capped, but westbound Germantown Pike remained closed.

As of about 2 p.m., Aqua said "a small section of approximately 10 customers within the immediate area" still do not have water service.

Officials said that repairs are expected to be complete by 9:15 p.m.