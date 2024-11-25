A water main break left a muddy mess on a busy Philadelphia road Sunday, forcing a fire station to operate out of other locations and some residents out of their homes for hours.

The pipe burst around Girard Avenue and 4th Street on the edge of the Northern Liberties neighborhood on Nov. 24, 2024, according to authorities.

The break caused part of the road to collapse and sent water rushing into a nearby firehouse.

“There was a partial road collapse," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. "Partial street collapse here at this location as well. And in fact, a vehicle sunk down into the collapsed hole.”

That vehicle belongs to a city firefighter who was working the AACR Philadelphia Marathon when they learned what happened.

Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham told NBC10 that Engine 29 sustained water damage and mud and that the companies housed there (Engine 29, Rescue 1, Medic 15) were temporarily moved to other stations while cleaning takes place.

"They will still respond to all calls in their local area," Cunningham said. "We want to assure residents there will be no impact to fire and EMS service responses during this time."

As of Sunday night, water remained out to several surrounding properties, forcing some residents from their homes.

“A little stressed, a little overwhelmed," displaced resident Myliah said. "I’m trying to go watch the Eagles game. So, little disappointed I’m missing kickoff, but here we are."

Crews could be seen working on the damaged ground. The city said getting Girard Avenue open to both vehicles and the SEPTA trolley is the top priority.

The cause of the main break remained under investigation late Sunday.