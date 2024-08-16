Philadelphia

Water main break causes flooding in Philly's Manayunk neighborhood

A water main break led to flooding on Carson and Main streets in Philly's Manayunk neighborhood

By David Chang

A large water main break caused flooding in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The water main break began shortly before 2 p.m. along Carson and Main streets. SkyForce10 showed a portion of the area flooded as well as a responding firetruck.

The Philadelphia Water Department responded to the scene, shut off the water main and cleared the water from the streets. Main Street was closed before it reopened in both directions.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the break or how many homes and businesses are impacted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

