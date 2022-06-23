North Philadelphia

Water Gushes Down North Philly Streets After Large Water Main Break

The Philadelphia Water Department said a main broke at 4th and Berks streets

By Christine Mattson

A large water main break sent water gushing down streets in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Water Department said a main broke at 4th and Berks streets.

Crews are trying to get the main shut off to stop the flow of water, water dept. officials said.

SkyForce10 was overhead as gallons of water quickly bubbled up from the a sunken-in portion of the street. A black SUV seemed to be stuck in the road where the water was rising.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

