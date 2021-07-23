WATCH: Wrong-Way Driver Flips in Residential Philly Street

Philadelphia police believe a wrong-way driver who flipped after striking a parked truck may somehow be connected to a nearby shooting and robbery attempt.

Surveillance video captured the sedan traveling the wrong way down the 4200 block of Salem Street in the Frankford neighborhood and then clipping the truck before flipping onto its roof just after 3 a.m. When police officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman trying to crawl out through the passenger window, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman told police a male acquaintance was driving her rental car and another man and woman were in the backseat, but all three ran away after the crash, Small said.

The woman had minor scraped and bruises and declined medical treatment.

The crash happened about a block away and just a few minutes before shooting in which a 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and thigh. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, Small said.

The man told police he was in front of his ex-girlfriend’s house when he was shot.

Because the shooting and crash happened so close together, Small said police were investigating the possibility that both incidents were related.

Detectives were working to get surveillance video from cameras near the shooting.