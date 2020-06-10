WATCH: Wolf Addresses Shutdown Concerns After Legislature Votes to End It

After the Pennsylvania legislature voted to end the state's economic shutdown completely -- a gesture that Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto -- the governor is prepared to defend his decision-making.

Wolf is holding a press conference live at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The governor extended the state's emergency declaration last week, even as he moved to relax restructions across the state. However, Republican state lawmakers spoke for hours on Tuesday night about why they think it must end immediately, then voted to end the emergency declaration.

