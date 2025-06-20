Watch Jason Kelce's Shore Birds live June 25 at 4 p.m.

Eagles Autism Foundation

Can't make it down to Sea Isle?

Then you can watch the fifth annual Jason Kelce's Shore Birds live Wednesday, June 25, at 4 p.m. ET.

Kelce and his former Eagles teammates will be taking over the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, serving up drinks to support the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Last year, the event raised $865,000. You can donate to Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation right here.

Watch the live stream here:

