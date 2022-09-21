Watch: Thief Yanks Cash Registers From Philly Pet Store

Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video stealing two cash registers from a Philadelphia pet supply store.

Surveillance video shows the man reaching under the countertop after breaking in and ripping out one of the registers. The Philadelphia Police Department said each machine had about $300 inside.

The theft at Doggie Style Pets at 1635 Spruce Street happened Sept. 11 around 3:39 a.m., after the suspect got in by breaking the glass of the front door, the PPD said.

In the video, he was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, as well as a white face mask. He also wore a red and white hat and dark New Balance sneakers and was described as having a thin build.

Police asked anyone with information to submit tips through call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or through the PPD’s online form.