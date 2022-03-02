SkyForce10 was over the scene as police chased a suspect inside a stolen vehicle through the streets of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. along the 6600 block of Smedley Street when police surrounded a stolen vehicle. The driver inside the vehicle then maneuvered around several police cars onto a sidewalk and drove off, striking several objects and damaging a tire.

Police chased after the vehicle for ten minutes through North Philadelphia, Nicetown and West Oak Lane. The vehicle’s flat tire was sparking throughout much of the pursuit.

The chase finally ended at Germantown Avenue and Kerbaugh Street. Police surrounded the vehicle, broke the windows, pulled the driver out and took him into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.