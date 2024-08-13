Caught on cam: Gunman steals $120K in jewelry from store in Chinatown

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man who they say stole $120,000 in jewelry during an afternoon heist at a store in the city's Chinatown community back on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Officials had previously announced an arrest in the case.

Léelo en español aquí

On Tuesday, Captain Jason Smith, of the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit showed surveillance footage from the robbery and discussed how police tracked down the man believed to be responsible for the crime.

According to law enforcement officials, Phu Chim, 53, was arrested and charged after a SWAT team executed a search warrant of a property on the 1600 block of South 28th Street, on Aug. 3, 2024.

Law enforcement officials said the theft happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, when a man -- now believed to be Chim -- walked into a jewelry store along the 900 block of Arch Street, produced a firearm and approached a case containing 24-carat jewelry.

"Mr. Chim pulled out a handgun and stated 'don't call police,'" Smith said.

Chim, police claim, then pulled out an object believed to be a hammer from a bag he was carrying and smashed a glass case before grabbing four trays full of jewelry.

Police believe the value of the stolen jewelry was worth more than $120,000.

He then fled on foot and, police said, investigation helped identify him as a suspect leading up to his arrest on Aug. 3, 2024.

At the time of his arrest, police officials said, Chim was also allegedly in possession of loaded firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Smith said the items seized included two handguns, an AR-15 style rifle and more than 26 pounds of marijuana.

“He’s a thrill seeker. His primary source of income is through the narcotics trade,” said Smith.

Smith also said that police don't believe he had any prior contact with the jewelry store before the robbery.

Also, according to Smith, police did not recover any of the stolen jewelry in Chim's residence.

Chim has been charged with robbery at gun point, aggravated assault, weapons violations, narcotics possession and related offenses.