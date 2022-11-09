WATCH: Police Chase Suspect From Philly to New Jersey

SkyForce10 is over the scene of a police chase that began in Philadelphia and is currently in New Jersey.

The chase began in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The suspect continued driving into Northeast Philadelphia and then crossed the Tacony Palmyra Bridge into New Jersey.

The suspect continued driving on Rt. 73 in Evesham, New Jersey. The suspect then pulled into a parking lot at Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, got out of the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

Police have not yet revealed why they were initially chasing the suspect.

