A New Jersey theft suspect was pulled from underneath a car and captured following a chase in Philadelphia Monday night.

The person was one of multiple suspects accused of stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in merchandise in Voorhees, New Jersey. Philadelphia Police first spotted the suspects along Cottman Avenue and Leon Street. The suspects fled police, according to investigators, leading to a chase that ended on 5th and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties where three suspects were captured.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police pulled one of the suspects from underneath a parked car.

Police have not yet revealed if they are searching for any more suspects in connection to the initial theft.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.