Philadelphia

Watch: Philly officials commemorate Gun Violence Awareness Month

To commemorate June as Gun Violence Awareness Month, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials are set to honor the work that Philadelphia-based groups do to help prevent gun violence.

By Hayden Mitman

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and, in order to kick off the month, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join officials from the city's police force and other agencies to honor the work that Philly-based gun violence prevention groups do every day.

On Tuesday, Parker is set to discuss, what organizers called "critical city programs," like the Joint Warrant Apprehension Taskforce, and others, to provide a look as the many gun violence prevention programs that are available in the city.

During the day, Parker is set to be joined by members of groups that are engaged in gun violence prevention.

During the day, Parker is set to be joined by members of groups that are engaged in gun violence prevention.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

