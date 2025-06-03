Watch: Philly officials commemorate Gun Violence Awareness Month

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and, in order to kick off the month, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join officials from the city's police force and other agencies to honor the work that Philly-based gun violence prevention groups do every day.

On Tuesday, Parker is set to discuss, what organizers called "critical city programs," like the Joint Warrant Apprehension Taskforce, and others, to provide a look as the many gun violence prevention programs that are available in the city.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join officials from city government and the police to honor the work of Philadelphia-based gun violence prevention groups. The event is set to begin at noon at it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

During the day, Parker is set to be joined by members of groups that are engaged in gun violence prevention.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.