Watch: Philly DA shares new charges in shooting at West Philly Eid al-Fitr event

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to discuss new charges against five people who were arrested after three people were injured when shooting erupted during an Eid al-Fitr event in April of last year.

According to a statement on the day's event, Krasner is expected to discuss straw purchasing charges against those involved in a shooting that left five injured.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to detail new charges against individuals arrested following a shooting that injured three at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia on April 10, 2024. The event is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. as about 1,000 people were gathered at the Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holiday, Ramadan.

The Philadelphia Masjid -- a local mosque -- is located near that park.

Police have since identified only one of the five people who were arrested following that shooting -- Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, who has been charged with multiple firearm charges and evading arrest.

The other suspects that police arrested at that time were all juveniles -- two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Officials have not yet released the identities of these juveniles.

During the incident, officials said that officers at the scene observed two groups at the park shooting at each other.

Officials said responding officers apprehended a man -- Oglesby-Hicks -- along with two teen boys and a teen girl while they were running away from the scene.

Those four suspects were stopped by the officers who recovered four weapons, investigators said.

Also that day, a police officer shot an armed 15-year-old boy in the left arm and leg.

During this shootout a man in his 20s was shot in the stomach and a teen was shot in the hands, officials have said.

Krasner is also expected to provide an update on gun crime data during Monday's event, as well.