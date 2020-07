As health officials warily watch an increase in the number of COVID-19 diagnoses statewide -- and in neighboring Delaware -- Philadelphia officials are giving an update on the fight against the virus in the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley are expected to speak at about 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this article.

This week, Philadelphia said anyone visiting or traveling from Delaware should be prepared to self-quarantine for 14 days.