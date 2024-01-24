Watch: Parker to unveil nearly $25M grant to improve Philly water infrastructure

Philadelphia's newest mayor, Cherelle Parker, will join elected officials from the state to present a nearly $25 million grant to the city's water department.

Wednesday's grant presentation will held at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed to the top of this article.

The funds come from three separate grants though the American Rescue Plan Act and are intended to be used on projects that will assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater projects.

Officials have said that the funding will support several Philadelphia Water Department projects including the Northeast Effluent Pump Station Infrastructure Project, the Queen Lane Raw Water Pump Station Power Resilience Project, and the 21st Street Storm Sewer Improvement.

The funding comes after the city dealt with significant water contamination concerns last year after a chemical spill in the Delaware River.