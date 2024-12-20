Cherelle Parker is set to reflect on her first year as Philadelphia’s mayor and look ahead to next year in her State of the City address at Temple University on Friday.

Léelo en español aquí

During her speech – set to begin at the Temple Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2024 – Parker will release her administration’s first-year report on key projects and initiatives. She will also provide updates on preparations underway for the city next year.

Ahead of the 2 p.m. speech at Temple, Parker will take the subway from City Hall to Cecil B. Moore Avenue where she’ll then walk to the Temple Performing Arts Center.

Her speech comes a day after City Council approved the Philadelphia 76ers’ controversial plan to build an arena in Center City, which has sparked protests from groups throughout the city.

Parker addressed the arena plans during a speech Thursday afternoon. It’s unknown at this time whether or not she’ll speak about the arena again during Friday’s speech.