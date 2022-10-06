Watch: Masked Thieves Pry ATM From Floor, Make Off With It in SUV

A pair of masked men broke into a Philadelphia brewery and made off with an ATM – and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the men pull into the parking lot of the Wissahickon Brewing Company and immediately heading inside, where they pried the ATM from the floor.

The pair put the machine onto a dolly a wheeled it outside, where they loaded it into the back of a Ford Expedition before driving off.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the theft on the 3700 block of School House Lane happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 29. In addition to the masks, the thieves were wearing light-colored hoodies and gloves, the PPD said.

They fled toward Ridge Avenue in the silver SUV, the department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD at 215-686-3353.