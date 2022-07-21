Watch: Man Pulls Up to Home, Sets It on Fire

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Recently released surveillance video shows the moments a man pulled up to a Philadelphia home and set it on fire before driving off.

The man stopped in the middle of the road on the 4900 block of Wellington Street, got out of his car and flung what the Philadelphia Police Department said were two incendiary devices at the property, the latter of which caused it to catch fire.

The incident happened around 3:51 a.m. on June 30 in the Tacony neighborhood, the PPD said.

The video shows the man calmly get into his silver sedan and drive off as flames light up the porch of the house. Police did not say if anyone was injured.

The man was wearing a white t-shirt and sneakers and black shorts. The PPD said he was last seen driving east on Wellington Avenue, then south on State Road.

The man is wanted for arson. The PPD asked that anyone who sees him call 911 immediately. People can also submit tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.