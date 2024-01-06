A winter storm is bringing snow and rain in the Philadelphia region and surrounding suburbs Saturday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for accumulating snow and hazardous travel for the western Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Many locations from the New Jersey Turnpike and points West, began as snow. The Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches will started as rain, and remained with rain for the duration of the storm, with temperatures well into the 40’s. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, snow began falling in the early afternoon. The snow eventually mixed with and changed to rain. Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 30’s.

The storm will exit the area by early Sunday morning, and lingering flurries are possible into Sunday afternoon.

