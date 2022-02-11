Philadelphia SWAT Officer Shot in Chest, Saved by Bulletproof Vest

A SWAT officer was shot in the chest and saved by his bulletproof vest as the officer served a warrant in Philadelphia Friday.

The officer was checked out at a local hospital and discharged, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The shooting happened in a building on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood at about 12:40 p.m. The SWAT officer was accompanying the Philadelphia Police's Gun Violence Task Force in serving a warrant, because the police believed the situation was a high risk, Outlaw said.

As police approached a door on the third floor, someone inside the home shot through the wall, striking the lead SWAT officer. The gunman then jumped out a window and landed on the second-floor roof, holding a gun.

Police shot at the gunman, but he was not hit. SWAT officers were able to arrest him.

In a press conference, Outlaw expressed her relief that the officer is ok -- and her frustration at the city's violence, particularly when it targets police.

"It's disheartening, it's frustrating, it's disrespectful, it's a slap in the face," she said. "It shows how emboldened the individuals we are dealing with have become.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"They are becoming increasingly violent. It doesn't matter who's around, it doesn't matter the time of day. It doesn't matter the location," she said.

"Thank God no one was injured today, thank God the officer was able to walk out of the hospital," Outlaw continued. But, she added, the shooting showed the risks police officers take every day.

"This was a SWAT team today. This our the best of the best," she said. "They have the equipment, they have the gear. What if it wasn't the SWAT team?"