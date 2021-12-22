Police Arrest Suspect After Chase Through North Philly

Philadelphia police arrested a man following a chase through North Philadelphia.

The pursuit started early Wednesday evening at Lehigh and Aramingo avenues. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police pursued a blue Dodge Charger.

The vehicle sped westbound on Tioga Street before the chase finally ended shortly after 6 p.m. on Janney Street and Allegheny Avenue. The pursuing officers arrested the unidentified suspect.

Police have not yet revealed what the suspect was initially wanted for.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.