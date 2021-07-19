18-Year-Old Pilot Lands Plane Safely on Ocean City Bridge After Engine Trouble

An 18-year-old pilot flying a banner-pulling plane landed his plane safely on a Jersey Shore bridge after experiencing engine trouble, police said.

Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, began having engine trouble while pulling the banner near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

After ditching his banner in the ocean, Lucas was trying to return to Ocean City Municipal Airport.

He made it as far as the Route 52 Causeway when he spotted a gap in the traffic, police said. He landed the plane with no injuries to himself or anyone on the bridge, and with no damage to the plane.

The causeway is the main link between Ocean City and Somers Point. Traffic still was traveling by the scene in both directions.

Police say crews will remove the plane's wings and tow the plane away. The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.