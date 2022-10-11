Watch: Gunman in Pink Socks Kills Bystander in Ambush Shooting

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a gunman shown on video killing a seemingly innocent bystander as he fired at a group during an apparent ambush.

The Oct. 7 shooting in Norristown claimed the life of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli. He was struck while walking in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments and did not appear to be the intended target, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The surveillance video shows Vitelli and another man in the parking at the same time that a group of three people are standing at the corner of the lot near the rear sidewalk area, the prosecutor’s office said. As Vitelli approaches the rear sidewalk, the gunman opens fire on the group at the corner of the parking lot.

The video shows the gunman running out from the other side of the parking lot. He’s wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black face mask, as well as white gloves and pink socks. The video shows him firing multiple rounds as he runs toward the group.

Detectives found eight bullet casings and a “deformed projectile” at the scene, the MCPO said. Police officers responded around 2:02 p.m. and found Vitelli bleeding out from a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at Paoli Memorial Hospital at 3:30 p.m.

The gunman fled toward Arch Street. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or the Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app; people should use the code “MONTCOPA” to download the Montgomery County version of the app.