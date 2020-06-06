Philly Anti-Racism, Police Brutality Protests Stretch from Art Museum to Basilica

Thousands of demonstrators gathered once again in Philadelphia Saturday to protest racism and police brutality, with crowds stretching from the steps of the Art Museum all the way down to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

The people held up signs and chanted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It marked the seventh consecutive day in which Philadelphians held widespread demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

Protests have been largely peaceful in recent days, but a large National Guard presence was still seen around the city, with Philadelphia Police Commissioner saying the day prior that levels of theft remain high.

Also of concern are incidents of police violence, one of which has already resulted in a assault charges against a police inspector. “Some of the images are disturbing and depict behavior that does not appear to be in accord with our policies. I am deeply concerned about this and, as a result, I have initiated several concurrent internal affairs investigations,” Outlaw said in regard to videos showing police use of force.

Another concern is the search for stolen tanks of oxygen and acetylene, which Outlaw warned "are extremely dangerous in the hands of criminal actors and reckless or untrained persons."

A curfew will be in effect in the city from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

There were also several traffic restrictions in place Saturday due to the demonstrations. They are as follows:

TRAFFIC BOX: Vehicular traffic is prohibited from Callowhill Street to South Street from the Delaware River to Schuylkill River in Center City.

I-676 CLOSURE: I-676 will be closed in both directions from I-95 to I-76.

PARKWAY CLOSURE: The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.

SEPTA: Due to demonstration activity in the area of Center City and the Art Museum, SEPTA expects bus routes to be temporarily detoured as streets are closed. Check www.septa.org for affected bus routes. The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Lines will continue to run on their normal schedule (except for stations closed due to COVID-19).

Benjamin Franklin Bridge: Westbound traffic will be diverted to I-95 north and south until further notice. There will be no access to I-676, Vine St. Local, 5th or 8th streets.